Police were called to the Bank St incident at 6.15am today. Photo / File

A person is critically injured after their car crashed into a tree in Te Awamutu.

Police said they were called to the incident on Bank St in the Waikato town around 6.15am today.

They are responding with Fire and Emergency NZ and ambulance, a police spokesman said.

Emergency services are still working at the scene.