Several horses (not pictured) were injured in the crash. Photo / 123rf

Emergency services are on the scene of a horse truck that has rolled over causing injury to seven horses and two people.

Police were called to Waikouaiti Road-Waitati Road, near Evansdale at 6.11pm.

A police spokesperson said two people from the vehicle have been taken to hospital via ambulance with moderate injuries.

Seven horses are on board and a vet has been called out to assist with their recovery.

The road is now closed due to the crash as it is blocking both lanes.

Traffic will be diverted via Coast Road through Seacliff, however this road is not suitable for heavy vehicles and truck drivers are asked to avoid the route.

Police are advising motorists to delay their travel or avoid the area.