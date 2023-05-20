The crash scene on the Southern Motorway. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Southern Motorway at Ōtara early this morning.

Police said the accident occurred at about 3.50am in the northbound lanes, near the Te Irirangi Overbridge. The person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the northbound lanes remain closed.

UPDATE 6:50AM

The Southern Mwy remains CLOSED between the SH20 link and Te Irirangi Dr. The exit northbound from SH20 onto SH1, and the northbound Redoubt Rd off-ramp are also CLOSED.

Police photography are on-site. Investigations may take several hours.

Use alt routes. ^CS https://t.co/hqnZNOWwbB pic.twitter.com/OkJajdu5gl — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 20, 2023

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the northbound lanes between the off-ramp onto SH20 and Te Irirangi Drive, and both the exit from SH20 and the Redoubt Rd off-ramp are closed.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes on the busy section of the Southern Motorway.

The closure of the key route follows wild wet and windy weather yesterday that saw the Auckland Harbour Bridge closed five times and several flights leaving Auckland Airport being delayed or cancelled.

This morning the Harbour Bridge is open and there are no lane closures in place.

