Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Dunedin

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo / ODT

A pedestrian was killed when they were hit by an apparently runaway truck in central Dunedin this morning.

“Initial information indicates that a truck has struck a pedestrian, who tragically died at the scene, before colliding with several vehicles,” police said in a statement.

“The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene, working to piece together exactly what has happened.”

The incident happened on Police St around 7.55am.

It is understood the truck rolled down from where it had been parked on Carroll St, crossing Princes St and hitting the pedestrian in Police St.

Due to a serious crash, SH Crawford St is now CLOSED between Andersons Bay Rd and Jetty Rd. Road users are advised to follow directions of emergency services onsite. ^JP pic.twitter.com/luFmhDLlQb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) March 16, 2023

The runaway vehicle also hit a car before continuing on over the Cumberland St one-way and smashing into three parked cars on the other section of Police St.

The northbound one-way remains closed and police are asking motorists to take alternative routes where possible and avoid the area around the crash scene.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the crash at 7.53am and responded with three ambulances and a rapid response unit.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to reports of a truck and trailer unit hitting multiple cars.

Crews from Lookout Point, Willowbank and Dunedin City stations attended and were still at the scene.











