The bus suddenly caught fire at the city-bound Rainbow bridge bus stop. Photo / Nigel Horrocks

Dramatic scenes have unfolded on Auckland’s Karangahape road after a bus suddenly burst into flames and patrons rushed to extinguish it.

The bus caught fire at the city-bound Rainbow Bridge bus stop and the driver quickly exited and called for 111 urgently.

A witness said before the fire truck arrived, patrons attending a music gig at the nearby Thirsty Dog rushed out to throw liquid onto the fire.

He said they then returned with fire extinguishers, and amid increasingly billowing smoke and flames, tried to help the bus driver put it out.

It’s understood no passengers were onboard.

By the time the fire engines arrived, the fire was extinguished and the engine area could be seen to be melted.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it received the call just before 8pm and were able to extinguish the blaze - which came from the engine.

During the incident, other buses and traffic on a busy Friday night in the popular entertainment district nervously tried to avoid the situation.