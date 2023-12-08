Fenz specialists are investigating a fatal fire in Paraparaumu Beach north of Wellington. Photo / David Haxton

Fenz specialists are investigating a fatal fire in Paraparaumu Beach north of Wellington. Photo / David Haxton

A person has died in a suspicious house fire north of Wellington.

Two fire crews rushed to the fire in Manly St at Paraparaumu Beach yesterday at 6.13pm.

“A person at the address was located in critical condition, but despite best efforts of medical personnel to revive them, sadly died at the scene,” police said this morning.

Fire crews took eight minutes to put out the fire.

Specialist Fire and Emergency NZ investigators are due back at the house this morning.

“Police will be working alongside Fenz investigators to determine the circumstances of the fire,” police said.











