New Zealand

Palmerston North's Thomas David Martin hit by car that flipped onto footpath

Police have named a pedestrian who was killed when a car rolled onto the footpath in Palmerston North on Friday night.

He was Thomas David Martin, 59.

Martin was walking home from the pub at around midnight when a car driving on Main St clipped another vehicle, hit a traffic island, and rolled onto the footpath.

The car hit Martin before crashing into the roller door of a storage unit. He died at the scene.

Police said a decision on what charges the driver could face would not be confirmed an investigation was complete.

The investigation could take months, police said.

