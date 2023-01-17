Emergency crews respond to a major water incident at Opoutere Beach. Photo / Supplied

A witness at the scene of a water incident unfolding at a Coromandel beach says there are fears people are still missing at sea, while at least one person is in a critical condition on the beach.

The person who is holidaying at Opoutere Beach said five or six people got into trouble in the water around an hour ago.

A number of people have been rescued from the water and brought to shore, but emergency services are still searching for others.

He said an older man had been receiving CPR for the past 40 minutes but is unresponsive.

“Then there is a younger man who is unresponsive but conscious.”

Emergency services are responding to an unfolding incident at Opoutere Beach, Coromandel with rescue helicopters flying in to help. Photo / Supplied

He said two helicopters and surf lifeguards were out in the water searching for the outstanding people.

At least two rescue helicopters were also on the beach alongside St John, Fire and Emergency, Police and lifeguards.





Police received a report that a number of people were in difficulty in the water about 11.30am.

At least one person is reported to be in a critical condition, police said in a statement.

More information will be provided when it becomes available, police said.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter confirmed their Aerocool helicopter was at the scene and would have more information as the situation develops.

Surf Life Saving NZ have been approached for comment.

Opoutere Beach is around 20 km north of Whangamata on the eastern seaboard of Coromandel Peninsula.

Today’s emergency comes less than 24 hours after a man went missing in the water in Whangamatā yesterday.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a report of a man missing near the estuary, shortly after 6pm.

A rescue helicopter found him but he was unable to be revived.

More to come