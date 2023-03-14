Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Opinion: Incel violence is more male supremacist crimes against women

By Sara Salman
5 mins to read
Incels feel society has robbed them of the social standing that other men accrue by having attractive sexual partners, and urge each other online to act out their grievances. Photo / 123rf

Incels feel society has robbed them of the social standing that other men accrue by having attractive sexual partners, and urge each other online to act out their grievances. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

On March 6, Caleb Bell was sentenced to prison for two counts of attempted murder after driving his vehicle into a bus stop to hit two schoolgirls in Auckland on January 25 last year.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand