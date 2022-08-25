Operation Cobalt has seen new charges laid after arrests in Spring Creek, Blenheim.

Operation Cobalt has seen new charges laid after arrests in Spring Creek, Blenheim.

A police raid on a Blenheim gang property has seen three suspected gang members arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

A search warrant at a Spring Creek gang property on Ferry Rd led to three arrests, police said today.

Two men, aged 32 and 41, will appear in Nelson District Court today facing charges including kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

A third man, aged 34 years old, will appear at Nelson District Court on Monday facing the same allegations.

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery of Tasman District CIB said Operation Cobalt – the nationwide police gangs crackdown - continues to have a "significant focus on targeting and disrupting unlawful gang activity in our communities".

"These arrests should send a clear message of our commitment to hold to account individuals who believe they can operate outside the law," Chenery said.

"Crime, intimidation, and gang violence generated by gang members causes a significant impact on the wellbeing of our communities.

"We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about gang activity in their community.

"The information you supply could help police piece together details of offending and lead to a prosecution."

Anyone can report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or phone 105. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.