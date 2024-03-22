One person seriously injured in single-vehicle Waikato crash

Kiwis face the chop as ANZ moves work overseas, a thumbs up from the AA on new speed limit guidelines and Queen Camilla opens up on the King’s health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One person has reportedly been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Thames, Waikato.

Police said emergency services were in attendance at the crash on Jellicoe Cres, Thames after being notified about 8.30pm on Friday.

“Initial indications suggest one person is seriously injured,” a police spokesperson said.

Diversions will be in place for some time.

A St John spokesperson said they sent two ambulances and two helicopters to the scene about 8.30pm.

Two patients were in the process of being assessed and transported, they said.