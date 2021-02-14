One person injured in boat fire in Marlborough Sounds

Emergency services are responding to a boat fire in the Marlborough Sounds this morning. Image / Google

At least one person has suffered burns in a reported boat fire in the Marlborough Sounds early this morning.

Emergency services - including fire crews, St John and a helicopter - are responding to an incident at Admiralty Bay, after reports of a fire on a boat.

It is understood there may have been an explosion.

A St John spokesman said just before 9am that paramedics were on the scene with a helicopter.

One person is being airlifted to Wellington Hospital. However, their condition is not yet known at this stage, he said.

Police said there were four people on board when the incident happened and that they were notified of the situation about 8am.

"One person appears to have sustained burn injuries and they are being assisted by [a] helicopter," a statement said.