One person is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Northland this afternoon.

At around 3.20 pm, emergency services raced to Paparoa-Oakleigh Road, Mareretu.

Both passengers of the car were injured.

One has escaped with minor injuries, a spokesperson from Hato Hone St John said, however the other is critically injured.

The critically injured passenger has been rushed to Northland Base Hospital via ambulance.