Man arrested following Southwestern Motorway chase

The vehicle was successfully spiked on Scenic Drive, Waiatarua. Photo / File

Auckland police have arrested a man after a vehicle failed to stop when signalled to on the Southwestern Motorway in Mount Roskill.

Police did not pursue and instead maintained observations on the vehicle via the police Eagle helicopter.

The vehicle was successfully spiked on Scenic Drive, Waiatarua.

Police say the driver fled on foot and the road was closed for a time while the man was tracked before being apprehended about 2.30pm near Scenic Drive.

One person is in custody and charges are being considered.