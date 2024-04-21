Stay up to date with the latest headlines at NZ Herald.

A pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Northland was an off-duty policewoman.

The woman died after the collision at an intersection in the village of Helena Bay yesterday afternoon.

Family and colleagues made tributes online to the police officer, who was a constable in the Far North.

She was a mother and a grandmother and was described as an “instrumental” member of the Te Tai Tokerau community.

“A genuine soul that will be sadly missed by us ... and all those who worked with her,” former colleagues said.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the intersection of Webb Rd and Russell Rd around 3.15pm yesterday.

“The vehicle hit the pedestrian after leaving the road and colliding with a power pole. Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene.

“Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time, and they are being provided with support.”

Another person received minor injuries.

The area was cordoned off while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

A St John spokesperson said they received a call at 3.17pm and sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.



