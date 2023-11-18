Voyager 2023 media awards
Booze-fuelled nights, strip club vists, sexual assault complaints exposed in army inquiry

19 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

An internal NZDF inquiry has exposed the inside story of a critical deployment to one of the world’s hotspots that went horribly awry. The inquiry report revealed how its commander led junior personnel into a David Fisher reports, as many as three female personnel and one male complained of being sexually assaulted.

