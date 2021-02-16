NZ troops to leave Afghanistan after 20 years, 10 NZ lives lost

New Zealand Defence Force has been in Afghanistan for 20 years. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that by end of May they'll leave deployment. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand will withdraw its Defence Force from Afghanistan by May 2021, ending a 20-year involvement in a conflict in which 10 New Zealand lives were lost, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

The deployment at present comprises only six New Zealand Defence Force personnel – three at the Afghanistan National Army Office Academy and three to the Nato Resolute Support Mission Headquarters.

But over the 20 years, 3500 New Zealand troops and officials have been deployed there in a conflict which began after September 11 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York.

It was organised by Al Qaeda which was thought to have operated from Afghanistan.

Ardern said the decision to withdraw had been discussed with New Zealand's key partners.

"The deployments to Afghanistan have been one of the longest running in our history, and I wish to acknowledge the 10 New Zealanders who lost their lives in the line of duty, and the more than 3500 NZDF and other agency personnel, whose commitment to replace conflict with peace will always be remembered," Ardern said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said that although the environment remained complex, the intra-Afghan peace process affords Afghanistan the best prospect of an enduring political solution.

"New Zealand will continue to be supportive of the Afghan Government and its people in the years to come, including as they work through the intra-Afghan peace process in an effort to resolve the decades-long conflict," Mahuta said.

New Zealand deployed the SAS in 2001 and Willie Apiata later won the Victoria Cross.

The biggest deployment occurred when New Zealand led a Provincial Reconstruction Team in Bamiyan province.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said the current deployment consists of six NZDF personnel – three deployed to the Afghanistan National Army Officer Academy, and three deployed to the NATO Resolute Support Mission Headquarters.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said New Zealand with its partners had helped to establish the conditions for the current intra-Afghan peace process.

"We've supported regional security, and helped to improve the lives of the people of Afghanistan, particularly in Bamiyan Province.

"Another important element of New Zealand's support for Afghanistan has been our contribution to training and mentoring a new generation of Officers in the Afghanistan Army. The success of the mentoring programme being conducted with the Afghanistan National Army Officer Academy means it is now self-sufficient enough for New Zealand's contribution there to conclude."

Lieutenant Tim O'Donnell was the first NZDF death in Afghanistan in August 2010 when a patrol he was part of came under attack by insurgents near Bamiyan.

A subsequent operation to attack the insurgents, known as Operation Burnham, became the subject of a book, Hit and Run, by Nicky Nager and Jon Stephenson, alleging a cover-up over civilian casualties.

A commission of inquiry headed by former Prime Minister Sir Geoffrey Palmer and former Supreme Court judge Sir Terence Arnold was highly critical of the NZDF but found that the operation in which there were civilian casualties had been justified under international law.