NZ defences strong despite biosecurity cuts, fruit fly scare

Photo / Supplied

Despite the recent Queensland fruit fly scare and the fact biosecurity stuff numbers have been cut, Primary Industries Minister David Carter says New Zealand's defences against economy-wasting bugs are stronger than ever.

Labour today claimed the Government's "disgraceful" neglect of biosecurity was putting large swathes of the economy at risk from introduced pests.

Labour's agriculture spokesman Damien O'Connor produced numbers obtained from Mr Carter showing there were 91 fewer biosecurity officers now than when National came to power in late 2008 - a reduction of almost 20 per cent.

The number of dogs on active sniffer duty at Auckland Airport had also dropped from 20 to 13 over the same period.

"The new figures will come as a shock to orchardists and farmers who rely on an effective biosecurity system to protect their livelihoods and export ability", Mr O'Connor said.