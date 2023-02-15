The south side of the Brynderwyns, where SH1 is closed following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland is now accessible to light vehicles and lifeline freight, but road closures and blockages remain throughout the region.

A number of state highways across the region are closed today, including part of SH14 between Whangārei and Dargaville.

SH1 through the Brynderwyns remains closed, with a detour only available for light vehicles via Cove Rd/Mangawhai.

Paparoa/Oakleigh Rd is available as a diversion “for lifeline freight only” until the SH12/14 detour is restored, a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

The closure of Dome Valley further south means travellers going from Northland to Auckland have to divert via SH16.

Urquhart Bay Rd in Whangārei Heads after the storm. Photo / Karina Cooper

SH11 near Paihia has now reopened, and SH12 near Tokatoka reopened after an overslip yesterday. SH12 north of Dargaville remains closed, as does SH15 between Maungatapere and Twin Bridges.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said workers were on site at Dome Valley and the road was expected to be open by the end of the day. There was no expected time yet available for SH14 or SH1 at the Brynderwyns to reopen.

Around 30 local roads in the Whangārei district are closed this morning, including Abbey Caves Rd and Russell Rd. At least another 50 roads have been affected by slips, fallen trees or flooding.

More than 35 roads in Kaipara are closed, with many more down to one lane or passable only with caution, including Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd. Victoria St in Dargaville has also been closed to prevent vehicles from driving through and pushing water into businesses.

Sixteen roads in the Far North district are currently closed, including Pipiwai Rd, Waiomio Rd and Awaroa Rd. A full list is available here: https://www.fndc.govt.nz/Whats-new/Latest-news/Cyclone-Gabrielle-updates

Talet Beukes of Northern Kitchens lives in Te Hana and works in Whangārei, but is currently working remotely due to driving difficulty and roof damage to their warehouse.

She has not travelled for work during the storm due to the difficulty of driving a van in the high winds but said the roads had been terrible.

“You need to check every morning if the Brynderwyns are open and then you need to drive through Waipu, Mangawhai,” Beukes said.

“It’s pretty tedious, there’s massive potholes. It’s really dangerous to drive with a massive van.”

Alexandra Harris, who lives in Te Arai on the Auckland/Northland border said her family is without power and likely to be for the next few days as macrocarpa trees have taken out 3km of power lines.

A large slip blocking Mangawhai road. Photo / Supplied

They are also unable to get to work in Auckland due to roads being cut off by slips, and working remotely is impossible due to the lack of power, she added.

Harris said her family was lucky, however, to be dry and safe and have a gas stove for cooking.

They are now able to get through to Mangawhai for supplies after a large slip on Mangawhai Rd was partially cleared.

“I reported it in the morning and it seems that by early evening there was enough room for one car to pass through at a time,” Harris said.