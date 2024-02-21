Northland's Kirsty Halliday has risen above adversity to claim an impressive five gold medals at the recent New Zealand Masters Track & Field Championships event in Christchurch.

Northland's Kirsty Halliday has risen above adversity to claim an impressive five gold medals at the recent New Zealand Masters Track & Field Championships event in Christchurch.

In a stunning display of determination and resilience, a Northland business owner and mother of two has won five gold medals and a bronze at a recent national athletics tournament in Christchurch.

Despite a number of setbacks before the event, award-winning photographer and founder of Kirsty Joy Creative, Kirsty Halliday, has taken out gold in the Women’s 30-49 long jump, shot put 4kg, high jump, javelin throw 600gr and triple jump at the 2024 New Zealand Masters Track & Field Championships at the weekend.

She also won bronze in the women’s 30-49 60m sprint.

While Halliday always knew her potential, she said ever since she was a teenager, she’d been told she was ‘built wrong for long jump’ or ‘too heavy for high jump’.

Instead of taking on the unhelpful comments, however, Halliday said she’d used them to prove the naysayers wrong.

“I want other women to know that they are capable of achieving greatness, no matter what challenges they may encounter,” Halliday asserts.

“We are stronger than we realise and our potential knows no bounds.

Kirsty Halliday, who's been told she "was built wrong for long jump" or "too heavy for high jump" hopes her story will serve as a beacon of hope that anything is possible, despite what others say.

“Don’t let the words of others deter you from your dreams.”

Halliday’s journey has been marked with a series of achievements, including breaking a North Island Masters Athletics championships record in high jump last December.

According to Halliday, the record had stood for around 37 years, so creating a new one had felt like a “surreal moment”.

“It was a testament to the countless hours of dedication and hard work, as well as the unwavering support of my loved ones.”

Despite her wins, Halliday’s journey towards gold has not been without its challenges, sustaining countless injuries, two hip surgeries and struggles with depression and anxiety.

In addition to being a busy business owner and mum, Halliday has endured countless hours of rehabilitation, relentless training sessions and even sustained a back injury just days out from the championships.

Kirsty Halliday proudly shows off her five gold medals which she received in the Women's 30-49 long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot put and javelin.

While this made Halliday question her ability to compete, she said she decided to push through, emerging stronger and more determined than ever.

“This (comeback) is an apology to myself, that I deserve to know what it feels like to not give up on myself,” she said.

“Beyond the medals and accolades, this triumph carries a deeper significance and serves as a beacon of hope for anyone facing adversity and setbacks.

“I also wanted to show my boys that no matter what life throws at you, with perseverance and dedication, you can achieve your dreams.”

Halliday’s ambitions now go beyond national accolades, and she has her sights set on the 2024 Oceania Masters Athletics Championships in Suva.

For the first time in her career, Halliday will represent not only her beloved Northland, but also New Zealand on the international stage.

The opportunity to don the silver fern and compete alongside fellow masters athletes from across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific is, for Halliday, a dream come true.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to represent my country,” she said.

“To wear the fern on my chest and compete against some of the best masters athletes—it’s a moment I’ve been dreaming of for years.”