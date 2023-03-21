Northland news in brief: Fatal crash; and police investigating firearm offences

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on a residential property in Kerikeri on Tuesday.

Person dies in Kerikeri crash

One person died after a single-vehicle crash at a residential address in Kerikeri on Tuesday morning. The crash involved a vehicle on a property after 9am, and a person has “since been located deceased as a result”, a police spokesperson said. A blessing was being held at the scene, the spokesperson added, and inquiries are being conducted on behalf of the Coroner. A truck-mounted crane was later used to remove the car, which was in danger of rolling further down the hill into another house.

Northland brews up for awards

A number of Northland breweries will be smacking their lips in anticipation, waiting to find out if they have some of the best brews in the country.

New Zealand’s top beer and cider judges will have a big job ahead of them this week as they make their way through a record number of entries for the 2023 New World Beer & Cider Awards.

Around 100 New Zealand beverage-makers and importers have put forward more than 700 beers, ciders and other fermented delights for judging this year. All are vying for a spot in the competition’s top 30 winners, which will be made available in New World stores nationwide.

Organisers can’t share details of which Northland brewers have submitted entries, “to maintain the integrity of the blind judging process”, but, of the entries, there are around 45 individual entries from North of Auckland.

Chairman of judges Michael Donaldson says it was a pleasant surprise to have such a large number of entries pour in.

Results will be announced in May, and Northland brewers have enjoyed much success in the awards in recent years.

Firearm presented at car

Police arrested a man in the Far North following an incident where a firearm was presented from a vehicle, and a firearm and drugs have been located in the process.

Police responded to the report about 6.40pm on March 16 and stopped the vehicle near Taipa.

On searching the vehicle, a replica pistol and blank rounds were located inside.

Following further inquiries, a warrant was executed at the man’s address. At the property, police located a quantity of cannabis and a shotgun.

The 59-year-old man is facing firearms and drugs charges and is expected to next appear on April 14 at Kaitāia District Court.

Kaitaia hammer burglary

A shop on Commerce St in Kaitāia was burgled in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A hammer was used to smash a window and gain entry to the building and “a number of items” were taken, a police spokesperson said. Police inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service or online, referencing file number 230320/3531.

Firearm in vehicle report

Police were called on Tuesday morning after a firearm was seen in a vehicle in Ruakākā. The sighting on Doctors Hill Rd was reported around 9.50am. Inquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle, a police spokesperson said.