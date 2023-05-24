Former prime minister Dame Jenny Shipley is among the speakers at an event in Whangārei to discuss Northland's critical infrastructure. Photo/Sandy Myhre

Northland’s critical infrastructure will be the main focus when big names gather in Whangārei for a panel discussion on what the region requires for the future.

Former prime minister Jenny Shipley will be among the speakers and she will be joined by Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo, Murray Jagger, Mark Trigg, June McCabe and Julian Smith at McKay Stadium on May 26.

The paid event is organised by the Institute of Directors New Zealand (IOD).

“The pandemic and recent weather events have highlighted how fragile and sub-standard Northland/Te Tai Tokerau’s critical infrastructure is. Decades of under-investment in core infrastructure are materially impacting the prosperity of the region,” an IOD spokesman said.

For directors and governors in Tai Tokerau, he said the event represented a significant challenge and a number of complex risks to mitigate.

In her keynote presentation, Shipley will address the leadership and governance action required to secure a 2040 plan for Northland’s critical infrastructure. This will be followed by a panel discussion from senior directors on the key risks that must be mitigated and what is needed to ensure the region’s prosperity.

A company director for more than 20 years and the current chair of Te Waka Pupiri Putea, June McCabe will provide an iwi insight into the issue while the chair of Northpower Mark Trigg will share strategic insight on electricity and communication resilience.

Chair of Marsden Holdings, Northport and North Tugz Murray Jagger will discuss roading and the transport corridor and Cocurullo will contribute a local governance lens.

The discussion will be followed by a Q & A session.

Cocurullo said he was humbled to be invited and that he always tried to push for long-term solutions to Northland’s infrastructure needs.

“It’s more about the maintenance of the State highways over the years, and the condition of the tar used that has caused a lot of damage to our roads,” he said.

“There’s also a lack of maintenance and a lot of basic maintenance where costs have been cut. When you are running infrastructure projects, you have to make sure to take care of the costs and their longevity.”

To book the event, go to iod.org.nz