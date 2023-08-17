Governor of Hawaii Josh Green, left, and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. during a tour of wildfire damage in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo/AP

Governor of Hawaii Josh Green, left, and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. during a tour of wildfire damage in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo/AP

A Northlander’s annual visit to the graves of family members in Hawaii is on hold following deadly wildfires that have so far claimed at least 106 lives and destroyed the island’s historic town of Lahaina.

For Whangarei-based Taramati Chanel-Quintal, the whole tragedy on the island is painful to watch and not knowing how many of her friends caught up in the fires are doing is adding to her worries.

Her husband Sidney Quintal, who she lost to cancer a few years ago, was originally from Maui but his family moved to Oahu where he attended school and his grandparents are buried at the Holy Innocent Cemetery in Lahaina— the centre of the wildfires.

“We would visit their graves each year and I had planned to do that this year as well. In fact, I had planned to go this month and now I will not be going. Our friends that live in Kula Maui are still in danger zone because the fires there are 50 per cent contained.

Chanel-Quintal was born in American Samoa but grew up in Hawaii. The bulk of her family is on Oahu while a few are in Maui who are not directly affected by the fires.

“Growing up in Hawai’i it is in my soul and this whole tragedy is very painful to watch unfold.”

Sidney Quintal beside his grandparent's grave in Lahaina which has been ravaged by the wildfires.

She wished she could assist her friends but said authorities have advised people not to fly into Maui unless they were essential workers.

“As much as I have the desire to go to Maui to assist, the best way to help them is to stay away and continue to keep them in my prayers. They are having a difficult time accessing these properties because of location and fencing property issues,” Chanel-Quintal said.

She said a holiday in Hawaii next week to mark the island becoming a US state would be a sombre occasion.

The whole tragedy in Hawaii is painful to watch unfold for Whangārei-based Taramati Chanel-Quintal.

Chanel-Quintal and her husband formed the Hawaiian Social Club in Whangārei in 2016 after moving from Hawaii in 2011, to promote Hawaiian culture.

Authorities are asking residents to report anyone missing and to come in for DNA testing to assist with identifying those that are found. Power is turned off in parts of Maui to avoid further fires from electrical sparks.

Chanel-Quintal said if anyone wanted to help the fire victims, they could donate through redcross.org.

The fast-moving wildfires broke out on August 8 and left little time for people in Lahaina to evacuate.

More than 2000 buildings and homes have been burned and 1000 people are still missing.

The death toll is expected to rise as only 35 per cent of the burnt area has been searched as of yesterday.

Imran Ali is a senior reporter who does general news reporting at the Advocate after more than two decades covering courts. He also takes a keen interest in rugby.



