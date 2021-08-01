Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau: Māori excellence celebrated at this year's Matariki awards

Te Roopū Whakakaupapa Uruta's members were not only the recipients for the Health and Science award, they also received the Supreme Award. Photo / Supplied

Six60, Māori author Witi Ihimaera, and te reo Māori broadcaster Stacey Morrison are among this year's Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau winners.

Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau is an annual awards ceremony that honours Māori movers and shakers within education, arts and entertainment, innovation, and health and science, among other sectors.

The awards were hosted by Māori broadcaster and musician Moana Maniapoto in front of an audience that included many leaders within te ao Māori.

Judges this year were Dr Hinemoa Elder, Professor Rawinia Higgins, Rangimarie Hunia, Dr Rangi Mataamua, Tamati Olsen and Larry Parr.

Young Achiever: Georgia Latu

Fourteen-year-old Georgia Latu (Kai Tahu, Ngāpuhi) is the recipient of this year's Young Achiever award, which acknowledges leaders aged under 30 who have made an achievement within their field.

Georgia Latu is the CEO of Pōtiki Poi, the world's largest Māori-owned poi manufacturer, and last year wrote a book called Ngā Mihi, which explains the whakapapa of poi. Photo / Supplied

Latu is the CEO of Pōtiki Poi, the world's largest Māori-owned poi manufacturer.

The year 2020 saw the teen's business move into selling other products such as jewellery and clothing.

Education: Chris Selwyn

Chris Selwyn devoted his life to Ngā Puna O Waiōrea, the Rumaki Reo programme within Western Springs College. He even served as the school Tumuaki (principal) for over 27 years.

He has been recognised for his contribution and commitment to the education sector.

Selwyn believed raising children within a Māori setting would bring higher educational achievements.

Today, 90 per cent of Ngā Puna O Waiōrea students finish high school and the school's NCEA Level 1 pass rate is above 85 per cent which is higher than the Māori national average.

Arts & Entertainment: Six60

Arguably the country's biggest band has been recognised for its contribution and commitment to the arts and entertainment.

Six60's Ji Fraser (lead guitarist), Matiu Walters (guitarist), Marlon Gerbes (synths), Chris Mac (bassist), and Eli Paewai (drummer) have been awarded this years Arts & Entertainment award.

In 2019 the band was among many artists who came together and helped to put more te reo on the charts with their 2019 release of Kia Mau Ki To Ūkaipō / Don't Forget Your Roots.

Six60 has been praised for its contribution and commitment to arts and entertainment. Photo / Supplied

"I don't know if [te reo Māori] is going to make its way into the mainstream, but we're going to have a crack at it," Paewai said.

Health and Science (Environment): Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Uruta

A group of Māori health experts has been recognised for its contribution to health and science as a global pandemic spread across the world.

Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Uruta is a group of health experts that specifically focused on a pandemic response that best fits the needs of Māori.

Their main objective is to provide information to provide resources to whānau, hapū and iwi to reduce the risk of Covid-19 to Māori.

Te Roopū Whakakaupapa Uruta's members were not only the recipients for the Health and Science award, they also received the Supreme Award. Photo / Supplied

On top of being recognised in this category, Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Uruta won the Supreme Award for its co-ordination during the pandemic.

Business & Innovation: Michelle Baker (Buy Māori Made)

When last year's Covid-19 lockdown hit, businesses were forced to close however, Te Tairāwhiti's Michelle Baker created a platform for Māori businesses.

Baker has been recognised for her initiative and business innovation which helped Māori businesses get back on their feet after an unusual few months.

The Facebook page gained 18,000 members in its first week and continues to be a popular page with over 97,000 members.

Sports: Charlisse Leger-Walker

Charlisse Leger-Walker (Te Whakatōhea / Ngāti Porou) has been recognised for her contribution in sport.

Charlisse Leger-Walker's family is no stranger to basketball, as her mother was part of the NZ basketball team for years. Photo / Supplied

After the Basketballer moved to Seattle to play for Washington State, Leger-Walker quickly became a star in the team.

Te Reo and Tikanga: Stacey Morrison

Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa / Ngai Tahu) has been recognised for her contribution to the revitalisation of te reo Māori and tikanga.

Although she did not speak te reo Māori until adulthood, the mother of three achieved her goal of becoming fluent by the time her children were born.

Stacey Morrison first children's book, My First Words in Māori, became a number-one bestseller. Photo / Supplied

Alongside her husband, the pair co-wrote Māori at Home to help other families use te reo in everyday settings, and Morrison's first children's book, My First Words in Māori, became a number-one bestseller.

Today the pair continues to bring awareness to te reo Māori and tikanga by working alongside groups and families to build Māori-language friendships and community for whānau.

Community: Te Māhurehure Marae

Te Māhurehure Marae has been recognised for its contribution to the success of its community.

Partnering with Te Rūnanganui o Ngāpuhi and Ngāpuhi Hauora, Te Māhurehure Marae delivered care packages to kaumātua from Silverdale to Port Waikato and Northland.

Over 4,000 packs were delivered to those in need during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Witi Ihimaera, Dr Ihakara Porutu Puketapu, Kataraina and Tāwhirimātea Williams

Witi Ihimaera, Ihimaera, Dr Ihakara Porutu "Kara" Puketapu, Kataraina and Tāwhirimātea Williams (Ngāi Tūhoe / Te Whakatōhea / Te Aupōuri / Ngāti Mania) have been honoured for their contribution to the wellbeing of the nation.

Ihimaera (Te Aitanga -A-Maha Ki / Tūhoe Te Whānau-Ā-Apanui) is known to be one of the world's leading Indigenous writers and a literary legend in New Zealand who reflects Māoritanga in his works.

Witi Ihimaera was one of four recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo / Supplied

The renowned author was honoured for his contribution to the wellbeing of the nation.

Leader of the Te Āti Awa iwi, Puketapu's innovations include Hui Taumata, the Kohanga Reo movement and the Tu Tangata (stand tall) programme.

Puketapu also created programmes that helped the development of Māori assets and encouraged Māori to join the public service.

Together Kataraina & Tāwhirimātea (Ngāi Tūhoe / Te Whakatōhea / Te Aupōuri / Ngāti Mania) started New Zealand's first bilingual and then total immersion Māori medium school, Te Kura o Ruatoki, in 1977.

It was a trailer blazer for kohanga reo and Kura Kaupapa schools up and down the country.

For decades the couple has believed regions must have their own whare wānanga to teach their own unique dialects.

"What's most important to us is that our students graduate as Māori language specialists and teachers equipped to teach children," Tāwhirimātea said.