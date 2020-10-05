More than 100 people have been arrested, 30 guns seized and 1kg of meth discovered in a Waikato drug bust.

The haul also included $350,000 in cash and high value motor vehicles and motorcycles after police executed 40 search warrants across the region.

After four commercial-scale meth labs were uncovered in September, police say they located a fifth lab today at a rural property in Raglan.

"These manufacturers and their network of dealers and suppliers prey on the most vulnerable people in our community and use violence, threats, and intimidation to push drugs for their own financial benefit," police said.

The operation targeting the labs - known as Operation Typhoon - showed gangs and chapters working together.

"This included Waikato Mongrel Mob and Mongrel Mob Rogue chapter members and associates working together in relation to three of the methamphetamine labs," police said.

"As a result they face a number of serious charges including participating in an organised criminal group, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of precursor chemicals to manufacture methamphetamine, supplying methamphetamine and unlawful possession of firearms."

Those charged in relation to the police operation have made appearances at the Hamilton District Court.