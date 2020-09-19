Spring Fashion Report: Sunday best-inspired dressing

The exciting new Viva Magazine is on sale now! This inspirational and thought-provoking publication brings you 164 pages of the very best in fashion and lifestyle in Aotearoa and celebrates the good things in life.

For a taster, scroll through this fashion story where four women - Ngahuia Williams, Isabella Moore, Manahou Mackay and Aasha Samara-Nimo - explore the time-honoured tradition of Sunday Best. From an elegantly cut suit, a modest dress, heirloom accessories, and the dignified halo of a wide brim hat, these fresh and elegant looks harness the power of dressing 'up', while exploring themes of self-representation and family in the process. ...

These striking images are accompanied by the evocative words of Courtney Sina Meredith - the director of Tautai Gallery and the author of Brown Girls in Bright Red Lipstick.