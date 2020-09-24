Vote2020

In the 10-part series What's the Plan? The Herald's political and specialist reporters examine the big issues facing New Zealand and how the main political parties plan to deal with them. Here, Nicholas Jones compares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Spend on prevention to save lives, and money

The policies

National

Labour

The Green Party

New Zealand First

Act

The Māori Party