"So the effect is, I don't know how to describe it because it's almost indescribable. Some people never recover from it. They do have PTSD. They do have a loss of cognitive ability. They become incredibly anxious. A lot of people are on medication. I think it's mainly about a sense of loss, loss of control and a loss of life." So does it make you angry? Jones almost growls. "Very."

As New Zealand prepares for an historic election in the worldwide grip of Covid-19, reporter David Fisher and visual journalist Mike Scott spent three weeks on the road to find out what we're thinking. In Christchurch they heard from earthquake survivor Ali Jones and Al Noor Mosque imam Gamal Fouda about the city's continuing trauma, from the quakes to the mosque massacre.