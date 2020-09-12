A senior staff member at Radio New Zealand has been stood down after allegations of sexual harassment - one of three recent investigations involving different men working for the station.

The man is on leave from the state-owned broadcaster after an external investigation in June found his behaviour made some younger women feel uncomfortable and that some inappropriate comments could be considered harassment.

It's understood more than 15 people were interviewed as part of the investigation.

One of the women, who asked not to be identified, said in her opinion he was a "creepy" man who preyed on young, vulnerable women.

She said she was "at the receiving end of some of his sexist comments" and she believed he did it on purpose to make some women feel uncomfortable.

The woman, who is in her 20s, said his behaviour was "not a well-kept secret" and because he was older and some of the women were in their 20s she believed it was "a really revolting power-dynamic difference".

"There is no way this is okay," the woman said.

The woman claimed the man called some of the female staff he managed his "harem".

She alleged he was challenged verbally on multiple occasions by women not to speak to them in a sexual manner and, she claims, was told off by a senior manager about his unacceptable behaviour.

She claimed he would make comments on how women dressed and in her view he would "ogle at their bodies, which made them feel uncomfortable".

"The reason I am speaking out is that shouldn't happen in any workplace, especially at a great place like Radio New Zealand. It is unfathomable it is 2020 and we are still having conversations like this," the woman said.

During the investigation earlier this year, the Herald understands, 17 staff members including managers, witnesses and complainants were interviewed. The man took leave until the investigation was concluded in mid-June when two out of three allegations were upheld.

The woman was relieved with the outcome of the investigation - but outraged to learn he was returning to work.

"I thought 'what the hell', he can't come back to work. It is unbelievable they would do that.

"I couldn't believe he was coming back to work. There are no words, especially when women have been brave enough to come forward. It is wrong to say 'Hey you can come back to the same job with the same women a week later'."

Radio New Zealand chief executive Paul Thompson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The woman claimed she called Paul Thompson, the CEO and editor-in-chief of Radio New Zealand, who then overruled the decision to allow the man's return.

Thompson declined to answer a series of questions on the matter. In a statement he said: "RNZ has zero tolerance for any behaviour that is in breach of our Dignity at Work policy and Code of Conduct. Our duty of care to our staff is of paramount importance.

"As in any organisation, matters around specific individuals and their employment must remain confidential unless otherwise agreed by the employee concerned, however all allegations of misconduct in the workplace are thoroughly investigated with the wellbeing of staff prioritised - and any action taken is done so within the framework of employment legislation and our obligations to our people."

Neither the man nor his lawyer would comment.

The Herald understands it is the third case in less than two years at Radio New Zealand involving sexual harassment. It's understood a man left last year for inappropriate behaviour with a female reporter. Another investigation followed, involving a man who left after allegations of sexual harassment.

The woman wants Radio New Zealand to understand sexual harassment in the workplace has to stop.

"Radio New Zealand is a wonderful organisation and an awesome place to work. But the way it has acted in this situation is unacceptable - it can never ever happen again. Women need to feel comfortable when they raise issues and know they are dealt with appropriately. Women, and particularly young women, have been let down by the system and that needs to change."