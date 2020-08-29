It's been impossible to tell today if level 3 lockdown was still in place on Auckland's Takapuna Beach, as droves of people frolicked on the sand in perfect weather.

Pictures of the North Shore beach today show hundreds of people strolling and lying on the foreshore in the 18 degree weather - the majority without masks, as the Prime Minister has urged.

And a crowd of about 500 also attended a protest in central Auckland against the latest lockdown.

Auckland's Mayor Phil Goff also stressed to Aucklanders that "we're not there yet" and level 2 means "staying local and staying home".

Aucklanders prepare to move down to a modified level 2 version of restrictions at midnight tomorrow, which allows people to travel throughout the city freely and recreate provided they socially distance 2 metres from others.

Takapuna beach. Photo / Brett Phibbs

But even under level 2 it is encouraged that people wear face masks in public places.

Despite the hundreds of people on Takapuna Beach today police told the Herald they have seen nothing out of the ordinary in terms of enforcement activity relating to people breaching level 3 restrictions.

Shown the photos of Takapuna Beach, police's communication team said it was impossible to tell if all the people on that beach today resided in the local area.

Takapuna beach. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Devonport Takapuna local board deputy chair George Wood said he sympathised with his local constituents who chose to enjoy the pristine conditions.

"People are probably reaching the end of their tether having to suffer the lockdown for a further two weeks, and it is a nice day in Auckland today," Wood said.

"Whether they're staying 2 metres away from other people is the debatable issue really."

Nevertheless, yesterday Auckland Civil Defence put out a media release reminding residents that a police presence would be in force this weekend to ensure they stay local.

"Over the past two weekends, there have been some areas across the Auckland region where people have ignored closure notices at public spaces and a lack of physical distancing has been noted,"district commander for Auckland city superintendent Karyn Malthus said.



"We'll be patrolling sites like the Grey Lynn pump track, Mission Bay playground and the Victoria Skate Park and reminding people that they remain closed at Alert Level 3.

Takapuna beach. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"The vast majority of Aucklanders are doing the right thing, but for those found to be in breach of Alert level 3 restrictions we will be engaging with them about what is expected of them.



"For any serious breaches, Police have enforcement options available to them."

Meanwhile, in central Auckland about 500 people took part in a protest against the lockdowns.

Despite the size of the gathering, and the fact those taking part did not heed social distancing rules, no action was taken by police.

Those in attendance included Advance NZ co-leader Jami-Lee Ross who has spoken out against the lockdowns.