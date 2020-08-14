Broken Angel cold case: Police re-open inquiry into rape and murder of 6yo girl
Nancye O'Reilly kissed her daughters Alicia and Juliet goodnight. A storm was rolling into Auckland and the girls had fallen asleep in the bedroom they shared, dozing just metres apart. It was the last time the 27-year-old solo mother saw Alicia alive. The next morning, the six-year-old was found dead in her bed. She had been raped and murdered. That was Saturday 16 August 1980.
It was a sickening crime which shocked the country, with even detectives struggling to get their heads around what happened; a little girl killed in the one place she should be safe. A massive police