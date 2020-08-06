The husband of Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel has died after a battle with cancer. He was 69.

Rob Davidson, a well-known lawyer and father of Christchurch city councillor Mike Davidson, had battled prostate cancer for some time.

Dalziel, who has been married to Davidson since 2000, took leave in July due to her husband's health.

Acting Mayor Andrew Turner said the news has saddened council staff and councillors.

"Our thoughts are with the mayor, councillor Davidson and all of Rob's family at this difficult time," Turner said.

"Many of us knew Rob and admired his determination and tenacity in supporting Christchurch communities, particularly the people of Aranui, and his strong commitment to Lianne in their 25 years together.

"It is a great loss for his family, along with many community groups in Christchurch."

In December 2018, Dalziel revealed that her husband's cancer diagnosis earlier in the year had delayed her decision to seek a third term.

In a column for the Star, Dalziel said of her husband's cancer: "Rob came back from overseas feeling unwell. He went to the doctor and began a barrage of tests.

"Finally a bone scan and a biopsy confirmed it was prostate cancer. It came as a big shock.

"I haven't talked publicly before now, because the question from the media since July is whether I'm going to run for mayor again. As I'm sure you will understand, this has required additional thought."

Dalziel, a former long-serving Labour MP, came into office in 2013 following Sir Bob Parker on a ticket of transparency.