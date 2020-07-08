Shoppers who visited the same Auckland central supermarket a Covid-positive quarantine escapee went to last night say the man's "selfish" actions have potentially put others at risk.

A 32-year-old man, the country's latest Covid case, escaped managed isolation in Auckland at around 6.50pm on Tuesday.

The New Zealand citizen arrived from New Delhi on July 3 and his positive Covid-19 test result returned this morning.

He slipped out of the Stamford Plaza through a gap in the external fencing as it was being replaced, outside the hotel's smoking area.

Advertisement

Security charged with guarding those in managed isolation tried to follow, but lost him and despite extensive searching, police were unable to find him.

The man was out of the hotel for around 70 minutes, but visited the nearby Countdown supermarket on Victoria St West, purchasing items at a self-service checkout.

He returned to the hotel of his own volition around 8pm on Tuesday.

Hamza Shamim, who visited the supermarket after 8pm last night, said the man's actions were irresponsible.

"I was wondering, 'Did this guy use the same self-checkout that I did?'

"It's really irresponsible that someone could do this at this time."

The Stamford Plaza hotel from where a 32-year-old man under Covid-19 managed isolation escaped and went to local the Countdown supermarket. Photo / Dean Purcell

While the typically bustling central-city supermarket was relatively quiet last night, central city shoppers could've visited other local shops before heading home, risking transmission of the virus, Shamim said.

"A person should be much more responsible, it's not like he's a kid. And with cases of Covid-19 in India past 700,00 at the moment ..."

Advertisement

Shamim now plans to self-isolate and call Healthline to see if he should be tested, he said.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the head of managed isolation and quarantine, today said CCTV footage from within the supermarket has confirmed there was no close contact between the man and any staff or customers during his time there.

After the man's positive test this morning the Countdown supermarket was closed for a further "deep clean". Photo / NZME

The Victoria Street West Countdown didn't close until 10pm last night after the man's visit, despite police attending the scene, and then reopened at 7am this morning.

Shelf-stackers worked throughout the night, refilling supermarket products at the busy central city store.

The store was closed today for deep cleaning, but Countdown's health and safety general manager Kiri Hannifin revealed the closure of the supermarket was the company's decision - not Government officials'.

"We were not advised to close the store, nor did we know until mid morning that the man was Covid-19 positive," Hannifin said.

"I made the decision to close the store. We did so because we thought it was the right thing to do."

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Retracing infected man's missing 70 minutes

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Victoria records 134 new cases as lockdown looms

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Tracing 'no longer possible' in southern US

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria's six-week lockdown restrictions start tonight

Another customer, who didn't want to be named, told the Herald he and his wife visited the Countdown on Victoria St West last night, leaving the store before 7.15pm.

Worried at the idea of being exposed to Covid-19, the shopper called Healthline, who echoed Webb's statement that the man had no close contact with others in the small store.

But the customer said he was planning to work from home for the next few days as a precaution.

"We are still worried," he said.

"We don't know where he went to, we're not sure what he's touched."

The shopper didn't see anyone in the store wearing a mask during his visit, he said.

The fence outside Auckland's Stamford Plaza from where a man escaped and went to the local Countdown supermarket. Photo / Dean Purcell

"He was very selfish," the shopper said.

"He should've taken precautions and been in control of everything."

Hannifin said eighteen Countdown staff were now in self-isolation and would be paid for the duration of their time off work, she said.

Meanwhile the man who absconded quarantine, will be summonsed to appear in court after he recovers and is clear to leave quarantine charged under section 26 (1) of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020.