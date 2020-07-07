Police are calling on witnesses who may have seen a man approach a teenage girl in Manurewa on Friday afternoon to step forward.

It's alleged a man driving a black, box-shaped family van repeatedly tried to lure the girl into his vehicle for sex in the Thompson Terrace area.

The mother of the 13-year-old who was approached told the Herald the ordeal terrified her daughter and that she struggles to talk about it.

It's alleged the man offered the girl $50 for sexual favours before driving around the block and offering her $100 to get into his van. The girl declined and ran home.

Investigators have today asked for anyone with information or those who saw something suspicious to come forward.

"Police are making a number of inquiries into the incident to establish exactly what occurred and to identify the driver of the van," a spokesperson said.

The van the man was driving who allegedly approached the 13-year-old. Photo / Supplied

"Anyone who was in Thompson Terrace and Morrin St areas about 4pm on Friday, July 3 who may have witnessed the incident, or who saw anything suspicious, is urged to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200703/1453 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111."

The spokesperson said police do not believe there is any cause for alarm but encouraged any young person to avoid talking to strangers.

If someone was approached, they should contact the police immediately, the spokesperson said.

"In general, police also encourage people to take a photo or record the vehicle licence plate number if they notice a suspicious vehicle in their neighbourhood," they said.

The girl who was approached was too upset and frightened to take any details of the van or its number plate, her mother told the Herald yesterday.

However, the 13-year-old did describe the man as a large Pacific Islander with dark skin and short, curly hair.

The girl's emotional mother told the Herald yesterday she hoped speaking about the horrific moment would help lead to the man's arrest.

The start of Thompson Terrace, off Morrin St in Manurewa. Photo / Google

"I posted [about it on Facebook] because I didn't know what to do, I posted it to try and get some help to catch this person," she said.

"I've been imagining if there were other people in that van. They could have grabbed her and all sorts of yucky stuff went through my mind.

"I'm disgusted, it's yuck and I'm really heartbroken that this could happen to my daughter, to one of my kids."