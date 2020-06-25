Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones is throwing his weight behind a bid by the Auckland Council to fast-track the more than doubling of the city's water allowance from the Waikato River.

And he's coming out strongly against anyone who plans on getting in the way of this campaign.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"It is my view that under no circumstances whatsoever should the Waikato tribe – or any tribe – hold to ransom a third of the country's population," he told a select committee this morning.

This comes after Waikato iwi suggested they wanted to block the Council's bid to get more water from the river.

Its executive chairwoman, Rukumoana Schaafhausen, has since said Auckland Council and Watercare needed to find ways to draw water from the river and other ideas.

Earlier this week, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff lobbied MPs to add the city's water application to the 11 other projects fast-tracked by the Government under its new post-Covid-19 recovery plan.

Auckland Council applied to the Waikato Regional Council in 2013 to take an extra 200 megalitres of water to cater to increasing population demands in Auckland.

But seven years later, the bid is still yet to be considered.

Meanwhile, Auckland is experiencing a one-in-200 year drought event.

"If insufficient rain falls through winter and spring, by summer, severe water restrictions could be needed affecting people and businesses," Goff said.

Despite this Waikato Regional Council chair Russ Rimmington told the AM Show that Auckland was not welcome to Waikato's water supply.

Speaking to MPs this morning, Jones lambasted Rimmington.

He said he was "astounded by the flatulent outbreak" from the chairman which he said was "attacking Aucklanders".

"As infrastructure Minister, if I have any influence whatsoever, I would give them their water from the Waikato River – 15 billion litres disappearing into the Tasman sea every day."

He said if he has any chance to solve that problem, "I will".

Speaking to reporters after the select committee, Jones had a message for Goff.

"Phil Goff is a politician – he needs to bear in mind that rule number one in politics is reciprocity."