An Auckland metro bus has crashed into a property in New Lynn, Auckland.

The bus has gone through a small fence on Golf Rd and across the grass in the front yard towards the house about 11.20am.

A bystander told the Herald while it appeared everyone was okay, a woman who seemed to have been inside the house at the time must have been terrified.

A police spokeswoman said the driver sustained minor injuries and six passengers left the scene before police arrived.

Advertisement

The bus will be towed away and traffic is being managed by contractors.

Police were called to the crash about 11.20am. Photo / Arnav Bahl