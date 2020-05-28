Police are at the scene of a 4x4 crash near Helensville which resulted in the death of one of its occupants last night.

A scene examination was under way at the property and an investigation into the incident had been launched, police inspector Mark Fergus said.

There were two occupants in the 4x4 when it rolled on private property off Peak Rd, Helensville.

One of the occupants became trapped under the vehicle after it rolled and died at the scene, Fergus said. The second occupant was not injured.