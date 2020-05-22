The Big Dry: 18 reasons why an Auckland drought became a water crisis

For the first time since 1994, Aucklanders are being asked to restrict water as the region suffers its worst drought. Storage dams are down to 43 per cent and we face the prospect of a dry winter and spring. Plans to boost supply by taking more water from the Waikato River are mired in process and the need for infrastructure.

Did it have to be this way? With climate change and population growth, could we not have better predicted and prepared for the water shortage?

In his analysis, SIMON WILSON offers 18 reasons why things are now so bad.