The New Zealand economy is back operating at 75 per cent capacity on the third day of alert level 3 lockdown, as timely warnings come from overseas about the dangers of lifting the lockdown too soon. Get all the important news and read the full stories in the links below.

Key developments in NZ

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern held today's media briefing. Photo / Getty Images

• There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand - the 12th day in a row of single-digit case numbers – and there have been no further deaths. Eighty four per cent of cases have recovered, but it was also revealed today that more than one in 10 of the country's Covid-19 cases are healthcare workers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 75 per cent of the economy is operating - but that comes with a responsibility for people to maintain physical distancing. Ardern warned that if New Zealand moved too quickly though level 3, there would be a higher risk of a second wave, which "would be horrific for our economy".

Construction is back underway in Auckland in level 3. Photo / Michael Craig

• An $88 million scheme to give computers to school students who don't have them is running behind schedule because of a muddle over addresses. Ministry of Education chief digital officer Stuart Wakefield says 3519 computers were dispatched to students by April 23, less than a quarter of the 17,000 that were supposed to be received. The Government has also announced a new scheme that will improve lighting and insulation for small and remote schools, with work starting later this year.

Listen live to Newstalk ZB's coronavirus coverage



• The former Prime Minister's chief science adviser Sir Peter Gluckman says the immediate action against Covid-19 might have "been the easiest part". Gluckman believes that there will be an increase in fear, anxiety and frustrations in New Zealand, predicting 10 per cent of the population would develop depression. However, the Covid-19 crisis has also created opportunities to fix major problems as well, with Chris Farrelly of the Auckland City Mission saying that the unexpected supply of accommodation can help solve homelessness.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters. Photo / Getty Images

• Foreign Minister Winston Peters is confident New Zealand won't suffer repercussions from the Chinese government after he called for an inquiry into the country's role in the Covid-19 pandemic. This is despite the fact China's ambassador to Australia suggested a boycott of Australian goods, after Australian officials called for the investigation. Peters said promises were made to him at the "very highest level" of the Chinese Government that New Zealand won't face consequences for his call.

In depth

• An extra 30,000 people applied for New Zealand's main unemployment payment in the four weeks after the lockdown was announced. But who are New Zealand's new jobless – and why is information so hard to find?

• With many companies pivoting into having their staff working from home during the lockdown – some with great success - what does this mean for the future of offices? Anne Gibson investigates.

Business update

• More than 100,000 households are now seeking some form of mortgage relief, according to the latest data from the New Zealand Bankers Association. New figures show 49,821 borrowers have deferred all loan payments under the six-month mortgage holiday scheme. A further 53,323 have reduced payments, either to interest only or a smaller repayment of principal. Meanwhile, a former business chief is calling for Government rent relief for tenants as a "quite urgent" move, and ANZ Bank chairman and former prime minister Sir John Key has given his outlook on the property market.

PM Ardern has since responded saying the BurgerFuel outlet was clearly failing to keep people physically distant last night. Video / Twitter

• The head of one of New Zealand's biggest fast-food chains has criticised rivals, claiming her business is the only major chain following the full level 3 rules and restrictions. Wendy's New Zealand CEO Danielle Lendich said that while small hospitality businesses seemed to be obeying the rules, other fast-food giants weren't following "any of the procedures at all - and they seem to be getting away with it".

Around the world

• A timely warning from the Japanese island of Hokkaido shows the dangers of lifting a Covid-19 lockdown too early - and why Kiwis are not out of the woods yet.

• More than 26,000 people have died from coronavirus in the United Kingdom, National Health Service figures show - a jump of almost a fifth on previous reports – while the number of cases in the United States has reached more than one million, with 60,000 deaths - the highest toll in the world. Globally, there are now 3.1 million cases of coronavirus, while the UK has leapfrogged Spain and France in Europe, with only Italy ahead.

• For years, Greece has been seen as one of the European Union's most troubled members, weighed down by a financial crisis, corruption and political instability. But in the coronavirus pandemic, the country has emerged as a welcome surprise: Its outbreak appears to be far more limited than what was expected.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



In sport

• New Zealand racing will make a surprise return on Tuesday as the greyhound code resumes with meetings six days before originally scheduled. But while that will restart the big machine that is New Zealand racing, the two more popular codes of harness and thoroughbred racing will not be back on track for another month and two months respectively.

