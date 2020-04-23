Leaving Las Vegas: How a Kiwi-US couple survived Covid-19 lockdown in NZ

March 20, 2020 I can't believe it's a month since my 60th birthday and our whole world has turned upside down. Our day now consists of room service, CNN updates and recuperating from our flights. Starting to consider our financial situation in US. Stock market plummeting. We are concerned for our friends back in the US. Feeling a bit psychosomatic with any throat tickles, headaches and other feelings, that we might be infected. Communicating with family and start to organise groceries and supplies for our self-isolation at the Airbnb we are moving to on Sunday for the remainder of the 14 days. Telling friends in the US, London and here in NZ that we unexpectedly decided to return to NZ, because of dramatic escalation of cases in US. Our main purpose is to care for and support my 81-year-old mother...

As Covid-19 swept across the world, a Kiwi-American couple living and working as photographers in Las Vegas decided it was time to head for New Zealand. They've shared their diaries and photos with Herald readers - and their thoughts on how this country responded to the pandemic compared with the US.