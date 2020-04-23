Leaving Las Vegas: How a Kiwi-US couple survived Covid-19 lockdown in NZ
March 20, 2020 I can't believe it's a month since my 60th birthday and our whole world has turned upside down. Our day now consists of room service, CNN updates and recuperating from our flights. Starting to consider our financial situation in US. Stock market plummeting. We are concerned for our friends back in the US. Feeling a bit psychosomatic with any throat tickles, headaches and other feelings, that we might be infected. Communicating with family and start to organise groceries and supplies for our self-isolation at the Airbnb we are moving to on Sunday for the remainder of