Police are calling on New Zealanders to keep an eye out for their neighbours in the coming weeks of the national pandemic lockdown.

They have today appealed to people to check in with neighbours and contact local police if they have concerns.

"Police are reminding communities that both our older or vulnerable neighbours need us more than ever as the lockdown continues," Operation Covid19 Major Operations Commander Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson said this morning.

"Our older neighbours, or those who live on their own, or are isolated due to physical, general or mental health reasons need to know they have not been forgotten.

"While we can't physically spend time with them, there are ways we can let them know they're not alone."

Anderson urged people to make contact with those around them however they could.

"If you have the ability to connect with them via telephone, text, email or social media, we urge you to check in with them," he said.

"If that's not possible, it could be something as simple as a wave or thumbs up through the window.

"Just remember to observe social-distancing restrictions."

Anderson gave a list of helpful tips people could follow to make sure those in their immediate neighbourhoods were doing okay.

"If you have a neighbour you know to be older, unwell or who might generally keep to themselves, then pay attention to their patterns," he said.

"Have you seen them around their property or through a window in the last few days?

"Are they opening their curtains or windows? Are they hanging washing out? Is the rubbish going out?

"Are lights put on at night and turned off during the day? Have they had a food delivery recently?"

Anderson said in these unprecedented times, following this advice was "not a case of snooping on your neighbours".

"It is about caring for your community and playing our part to ensure that nobody in our neighbourhood or local community falls through the gaps," he assured.

"If you have any concerns for the wellbeing or safety of your neighbours, please contact police."

• If you are worried about a neighbour contact police. Call 111 if you believe it is a matter of urgency or you can reach police on 105 for non-urgent matters.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

