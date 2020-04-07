Fire crews have put out a large scrub fire on Auckland's Mt Wellington.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the blaze - which was visible across much of Auckland last night - was fully extinguished by about 9.45pm.

Reports of a fire on the mountain started to come through to authorities just before 7.30pm. At its height, the blaze covered a 60m by 40m area.

Multiple crews were needed at the site as a result.

Fire crews received reports of a fire on Mt Wellington just before 7.30pm last night. Photo / supplied Matt Wilson

Police confirmed they were also called to the scene, but would not say if any arrests had been made.

There have been no sign of any flare-ups overnight.

Firefighters were called to a blaze on Auckland's Mt Wellington last night. Photo / Lizzie Mckay

