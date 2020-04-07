All of the New Zealand Herald's Covid-19 interactive graphics in one place.

We are keeping the charts below up to date with the latest Covid-19 numbers from New Zealand and around the world. Come back here whenever you need a quick status update, or when you want to explore the details.

New Zealand numbers will be updated each day shortly after the Ministry of Health's 1pm press briefing.

New Zealand Covid-19 Cases over time

The first graph is a running tally of the overall number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

Our second graph shows how many cases were reported each day. We can see after the alert level 4 restrictions were enacted, the daily number of new cases has flattened off.

Looking only at the total number of cases in New Zealand without considering their origin can be misleading. Initially, most of our cases were imported from overseas. Now, the number of cases originating in New Zealand is the same.

The decrease in imported cases can be seen in this daily tally of cases originating overseas.

Equally, the increase in local cases can be see in this daily tally of cases originating in New Zealand.

New Zealand and the rest of the world

The chart below compares the growth in New Zealand Covid-19 cases to the rest of world. Each country's case totals have been aligned so that the first day on the graph is the first day that country reported 50 or more cases.

The graph uses a logarithmic scale, meaning the first 1000 cases take the same amount of space on the graph as cases 1000 to 10,000 and 10,000 to 100,000. This type of graph is useful for comparing the rate of spread of a virus, but it can also be misleading. For example, New Zealand's is about half the distance up the graph as Austria - but Austria has more than 10 times the number of cases - so take care reading this graph.

Covid-19 cases around New Zealand

Here is a quick overview of where in New Zealand Covid-19 cases are.

Covid-19 around the world

In this article we have collected up all the Covid-19 charts we have made, including the ones that we are no longer using.

The world map is no longer being used as it has basically become unreadable. However you can click on the bars at the bottom of the graph to see how many cases had been reported around the world on any given day going back to January 22.

The "Flatten the curve" interactive below is also no longer being used. This is largely because it was realised that just flattening the curve is insufficient to prevent medical systems from being overloaded.

Data sources

• All international data is provided by Johns Hopkins and is refreshed several times a day.

• New Zealand data is provided by the Ministry of Health and updated at 1pm each day. The New Zealand Herald has also made this data available here.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website