From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
'Social distancing warrior' shopping with 2m tape measure4 Apr, 2020 2:56pm 2 minutes to read
Has it peaked? NZ has 82 new Covid-19 cases as lockdown decision looms4 Apr, 2020 3:06pm 5 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 3 minutes to read
WHO will advise whether Kiwis should be wearing face masks outdoors at all times.
- 4 minutes to read
"If they can get married, then maybe it'll have a ripple effect of happiness."
- 3 minutes to read
Rest homes will not admit new residents if they have tested positive for Covid-19.