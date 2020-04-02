Covid 19: Images from a nation in lockdown
New Zealand Herald multi-media journalist Mike Scott is compiling a visual diary of the Covid-19 lockdown, using images shot by the Herald news team. He explains why this difficult time may also turn out to be a rare opportunity.
When New Zealanders went into lockdown at 11.59pm on Wednesday March 25, we began the biggest social upheaval this country has experienced in peacetime.
The economic and cultural impact of Covid-19 is unprecedented, both on a national and global scale.
Witnessing such history and sharing it with our readers is the essential job of visual journalists. New Zealand Herald photographers and
