New Zealand Herald multi-media journalist Mike Scott is compiling a visual diary of the Covid-19 lockdown, using images shot by the Herald news team. He explains why this difficult time may also turn out to be a rare opportunity.

When New Zealanders went into lockdown at 11.59pm on Wednesday March 25, we began the biggest social upheaval this country has experienced in peacetime.

The economic and cultural impact of Covid-19 is unprecedented, both on a national and global scale.

Witnessing such history and sharing it with our readers is the essential job of visual journalists. New Zealand Herald photographers and videographers will therefore be capturing images of the lockdown for its duration.

Advertisement

It is an odd assignment, as the main character of the story is invisible. We cannot see the Covid-19 virus, only its effects. Yet the greatest impact so far is for most New Zealanders to be consigned to their homes and to be virtually unapproachable.

City centres, highways, public transport, playgrounds, beaches, sports and public facilities have been deserted. The empty spaces left behind make incredible scenes in their own right.

We still don't know what kind of images we will capture as the lockdown continues, and what will change before the curtain comes up. But we'll continue to be there for as long as we can safely record what is happening.