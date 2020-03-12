The Ripple Effect: Life after March 15 - faith and new beginnings

This Sunday marks one year since the Christchurch mosque shootings – the worst terror attack on New Zealand soil.

In a five-chapter series, Herald senior journalist KURT BAYER investigates the tragedy and its aftermath.

He follows the lives of some of the victims as they struggle with loss, grief and injury, highlighting the ripple effect of "our darkest of days".

In the fifth and final chapter, Bayer catches up with some of the victims of March 15 and those close to the scene as they reflect on that day - and look to the future with hope and faith.

CONTENT WARNING: Some readers might find this story distressing.