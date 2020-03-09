The Ripple Effect: Chaos and courage - the frontline heroes of the Christchurch mosque shootings

This Sunday marks one year since the Christchurch mosque shootings – the worst terror attack on New Zealand soil.

In a five-chapter series, Herald senior journalist KURT BAYER investigates the tragedy and its aftermath.

He follows the lives of some of the victims as they struggle with loss, grief and traumatic mental and physical injuries, highlighting the ripple effect of "our darkest of days".

Today, in Chapter Two, Bayer looks at the immediate aftermath of the shootings, examining how the police, medical staff and the Government responded amid the dawning realisation New Zealand would never be the same again.

Advertisement

CONTENT WARNING: Some readers might find this story distressing.