From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Coronavirus: Churches make changes to holy communion practices8 Mar, 2020 2:55pm 3 minutes to read
Teachers to use digital atlas of original Māori names in lessons8 Mar, 2020 3:12pm 3 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 3 minutes to read
I'm worried about how DHBs are going to handle this added pressure, union boss warns.
- 3 minutes to read
Digital atlas can now be used to teach school students about colonisation.
- 5 minutes to read
NZ scientists are now sequencing whole genomes of the virus driving the Covid-19 crisis.