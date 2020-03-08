The Ripple Effect: How the Christchurch mosque shootings shattered a nation's heart

This Sunday, March 15, marks one year since the Christchurch mosque shootings – the worst terror attack on New Zealand soil.

Christchurch-based Herald senior journalist KURT BAYER has been investigating the tragedy and its aftermath for the past 12 months.

In a five-chapter series, he explores what happened at the two mosques that day, how the tight-knit Muslim community was torn apart, how the city and a nation responded, and where we are today.

He also follows the lives of some of the victims as they struggle with loss, grief, ongoing traumatic mental and physical injuries, highlighting the ripple effect of what's been called "our darkest of days".

CONTENT WARNING: Some readers might find this story distressing.