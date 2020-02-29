Things a person could do with $25 million: New house? Car? Travel? Invest?

Or - how about donating some funds to upgrade Lotto's flailing results website perhaps?

Both Lotto's website and app froze last night within minutes of the record $50 million jackpot - angering ticket holders across the nation.

Countdown Manukau City Mall sold one of the two winning tickets in last night's mammoth Powerball draw, with the other ticket purchased by an Auckland punter online.

The pair each win a cool $25.1 million in Lotto's biggest night since it debuted in New Zealand on August 1, 1987.

But ticket holders were unaware if they were winners or losers.

Many complained to the Herald last night.

And at 6am today another punter said the website was still down and he was unable to check his tickets which he had purchased online.

"Unable to view or check our online tickets ... ludicrous," he said.

After the draw the scan function on the MyLotto app was not working at all - saying it was unable to read ticket barcodes and offering a number to call for help.

Soon after, the app itself crashed and a reload message was displayed.

However, even when reloading the app would not work.

A Lotto spokesperson acknowledged the botch-up.

"Due to unprecedented demand players experienced delays on our MyLotto website and app following the draw last night," she said.

"Everyone was really excited to see if they had won, which meant a lot of people all went onto the site at once – MyLotto has never been so busy.

"We're really sorry to everyone that experienced problems checking their tickets.

"People were still able to check their tickets – just not everyone at once."

She said the delays "reduced throughout the evening" and the app was back up to full speed this morning.

"We are working to improve MyLotto to limit these types of issues in the future," she said.

The historic draw sent many into a ticket-buying frenzy, with punters purchasing thousands of dollars worth at a time.

The Herald heard of one man spending $2000 on tickets.